Goa, Uttarakhand sign MoU to boost tourism

The government of Goa and Uttarakhand on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Chief Minister camp office in Dehradun, for mutual cooperation and sharing of culture. The MoU was signed in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte.

"An MoU was signed between Uttarakhand and Goa to promote mutual cooperation in various aspects of tourism and to improve travel facilities. Shri @RohanKhaunte ji, Honorable Tourism Minister of Goa was present on this occasion," Dhami Tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday. "This MoU will play an important role under the "Developing Tourism in Mission Mode" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said in a tweet.

"The first direct flight of Dehradun-Goa started from Tuesday, which will benefit the citizens of both states. Our government is continuously working for the expansion of the tourism sector in the state," Dhami tweeted. Earlier Uttarakhand CM Dhami said that all the departments in the state should achieve the annual target of revenue.

During the meeting held at Secretariat, Uttarakhand CM instructed the officials of all the departments to work in coordination for increasing the revenue in the state. The Chief Minister instructed the officers that work should be done in a planned manner to achieve the revenue targets and said that the achievement of revenue targets would be reviewed every month.

He also mentioned that the Forest department needs to work in a more planned manner to have better utilization of forest resources in the state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also told officials that there is a need to increase the revenue of Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) and Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (UJVNL) in the field of energy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)