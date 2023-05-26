Left Menu

Dy NSA Vikram Misri visits J-K; reviews hydro-power projects, security scenario

Vikram Misri, who was on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, took stock of progress made on various Hydro Power Projects in the Union Territory.

Dy NSA Vikram Misri visits J-K; reviews hydro-power projects, security scenario
Deputy National Security Advisor, Vikram Misri, on Friday chaired the second meeting of the Task Force to ensure the exercise of India's rights under the Indus Waters Treaty. Vikram Misri, who was on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, took stock of progress made on various Hydro Power Projects in the Union Territory.

During the meeting, Misri emphasized on ensuring that works on all the Indus Basin projects are completed in a time-bound manner to enable better utilization of India's rights under the Indus Waters Treaty. Among others, the meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, J-K, and officials of the concerned executing agencies besides officials from the concerned Union Ministries and agencies including the Ministry of External Affairs and Commissioner (Indus) Ministry of Jal Shakti.

NSA also called on Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and apprised the LG about ongoing efforts to monitor the implementation of Hydro Power Projects in the Indus Basin under the directions of the Prime Minister's Office. Vikram Misri also met the top military and security officials in the UT and was briefed on the prevailing situation in the valley of Kashmir. He appreciated the role of all stakeholders in the successful conduct of the G-20 working group meeting on Tourism held in Srinagar recently.

Dy NSA also met with top military and security officials in the UT and was briefed on the prevailing situation in the valley of Kashmir. He appreciated the role of the concerned stakeholders in the conduct of the G-20 working group meeting on Tourism in Srinagar on 22-24 May congratulating them on its successful conclusion, officials. (ANI)

