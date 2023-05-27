Worker dies of cardiac arrest during maintenance work at Indian Oil’s Mathura refinery

A 35-year-old contractual worker of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd refinery here died during maintenance work on Saturday, officials said.

Omprakash suddenly became unconscious and fell on the ground during maintenance at around 11.30 am, manager of corporate communication of the refinery Dr Renu Pathak said.

Two other workers -- Baney Singh and Mukesh -- also became unconscious, Pathak added.

On getting the information about the incident, the three workers were taken to the primary health centre on the refinery premises.

Baney and Mukesh were sent back to work after they regained consciousness and were found to be fit. However, Omprakash's condition did not improve and he was taken to Swarn Jayanti Hospital where he died of cardiac arrest, Pathak said.

SHO of refinery police station Prashant Tyagi said that the body has been sent for post-mortem. After the report comes, a case will be registered if the family members file a complaint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)