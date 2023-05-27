PM Modi govt focused on farmer welfare, serving poor and marginalized during past 9 years

Since 2014, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been committed to a model of development that ensures that no one is left behind stated a book titled "9 Years: Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan" issued by the PM Modi-led central government to mark its 9-year anniversary in two successive terms. In the last nine years, the Modi government has launched and implemented several welfare schemes to empower every Indian, the book said, adding that the government was focused on bringing in development that guarantees basic facilities such as drinking water, electricity connections, healthcare, toilets, LPG cylinders, education, and financial inclusion to all, and not just to a select few.

According to the book, 80 crore people have been getting free food grains under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana since its inception. "11.72 crore toilets were built under Swachh Bharat scheme while loans of over Rs 7351 crore were given to SC and ST beneficiaries under Stand Up India scheme", the book read. The book further stated that 60 per cent of current ministers belong to SC, ST, or OBC communities.

On the education and empowerment of the marginalized communities front, under PM Modi's leadership five times more Eklavaya Residential schools sanctioned since 2014 as compared to earlier and 117 Aspirational Districts have surpassed their respective state average on development parameters, the book stated. The book further emphasized that the PM Modi government provided constitutional status to the National Commission of Backward Classes and carried out cash transfers to 20 crore women during the COVID lockdown.

"34.45 lakh street vendors got loans through PM SVANidhi, 39.65 crore loans were allotted to small entrepreneurs under MUDRA Yojana, 11.88 crore households were provided with tap water connections and over 3 crore urban and rural houses were built under PM Awas Yojana", the book read. In line with its welfare programme, the Modi government's historic decision to provide reservations for economically weaker sections offered much-needed support to poor households, the book added.

The government's efforts to extend welfare provisioning and poverty alleviation have received recognition from global institutions. A recent IMF paper has credited the Modi government for ending extreme poverty in the country, the book said. The book further stated that the Global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) has also credited India with a reduction in all ten of its Multidimensional Poverty Indicators.

Meanwhile, the book also highlighted the government's efforts to bring about a paradigm shift in the Indian agriculture sector, making it modern, scientific and prosperous keeping the welfare of farmers in mind. "The government has extended income support with PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, providing farmers with an assured cash transfer of Rs 6,000 per year through Direct Benefit Transfer. This supplemental income received through regular instalments has cut out intermediaries and enabled even small and marginal farmers to purchase better quality inputs, improve their land productivity, and increase their income", the book stated.

Further, compared to 2013-14, the agriculture budget has witnessed a 5.6-fold rise in 2022-2023, the book said. The book emphasized that nearly 23 crores of Soil Health Cards were distributed, 109.7 per cent growth in non-basmati rice exports was observed from FY 2013-14 to 2021-22, 7350 per cent increase happened in pulses procurement at MSP and a 1500 per cent increase occurred in oilseeds procurement at MSP.

Rs 1 lakh crore was allotted through Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, total Fertilizer subsidy increased by 500 per cent in 2022-23 from 2021-22, over Rs 1.33 lakh crore settled in claims under PM Fasal Bima Yojana, Rs 20 lakh crore agriculture credit to be provided in 2023-24, Rs 93,068 crore allocated for PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana for 2021-26 are amongst some key achievements of the PM Modi-led government in the agriculture sector since assuming office nine years ago. The book further said that more than 11 crore PM Kisan beneficiaries have been identified under PM Modi's leadership, and 1,260 Mandis have been now linked through the eNAM scheme and added that the government launched various schemes ensuring the welfare of farmers. (ANI)

