CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attends inauguration of new parliament building

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the inauguration of the new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 23:51 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 23:50 IST
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attending inauguration of new parliament building (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the inauguration of the new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. In photographs shared by the CMO Dhami was seen sitting beside the Union minister Kiren Rijiju in the newly inaugurated parliament building.

Apart from Dhami, several Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana attended the ceremony. Dhami is said to have a close association with PM Modi and keeps meeting him on numerous occasions and updates PM over centre's ongoing mega projects in the hill state.

On Saturday, Dhami also attended the 8th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog in the national capital, and demanded the Industrial Promotion Policy in the state for the next five years, officials said. The Chief Minister said in the NITI Aayog meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday that the state government will create more than one lakh employment opportunities in the next two years through the poly house scheme.

In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister demanded financial assistance from the Center for the facilities and resources of about seven crores floating (excursion) population coming as tourists and pilgrims. The Chief Minister demanded that on the lines of Jammu and Kashmir and North Eastern states having similar geographical and social conditions, Uttarakhand should also be given the benefit of the industrial promotion policy for the next five years, officials said.

On the other hand, following the inauguration of the new Parliament building, PM Narendra Modi said that the new edifice will fill the country's people with pride and hope. He said that the magnificent building would not only empower the people but also give new momentum and strength to the prosperity and strength of the nation. (ANI)

