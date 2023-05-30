Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot lays foundation stone of reconstruction of new Rajasthan House in Delhi

The new building will have 90 rooms, parking space for 125 vehicles, and it will be equipped with all modern amenities including restaurant, and offices for leaders and staff.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 07:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 07:22 IST
Ashok Gehlot lays foundation stone of reconstruction of new Rajasthan House in Delhi
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday laid the foundation stone of new Rajasthan House at Prithviraj Road area in the national capital here. According to officials, the reconstruction of Rajasthan House is being taken up at approximately 2 lakh square feet area at a cost of Rs 136 crore.

The new building will have 90 rooms, parking space for 125 vehicles, and it will be equipped with all modern amenities including restaurant, and offices for leaders and staff. The building will also be equipped with Solar power system to provide an alternative source of power and reduce electricity consumption.

The restaurant will be made on the theme of Rajasthan and local dishes of Rajasthan will also be available there. Rajasthan CM Gehlot stressed the need for the new Rajasthan House, saying that the old Rajasthan House have very few (40-50) rooms while the new building will have around 90 rooms.

Along with this, the Chief Minister said that the leaders should stay only in the circuit house, guest house and state buildings so that the public knows the place of the leaders' stay, and can easily meet their leaders. Taha Ansari, the Managing Director of the manufacturing company engaged in re-construction of Rajasthan House, said that the House will be ready in 18 months.

"The stone of Rajasthan will be used in the construction of Rajasthan House and it will be built by the team of Rajasthan so that one can get a glimpse of Rajasthan in Delhi," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

 India
3
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
4
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023