Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik launches 'Odisha for AI, and AI for Youth' initiative

The State Government has roped in international technology company for the initiative. In the first phase, the initiative will be implemented in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Cuttack.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 07:23 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 07:23 IST
Naveen Patnaik launches 'Odisha for AI, and AI for Youth' initiative
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the 'Odisha for Artificial Intelligence' and 'Artificial Intelligence for Youth' initiatives on Monday in the state capital. The State Government has roped in international technology company for the initiative. In the first phase, the initiative will be implemented in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Cuttack.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) holds incredible potential to reshape our world and drive progress. Stating that his Government has focused on technology-driven transformation, which is one of the key components of the Government's 5-T initiative, he assured that the initiative will augment the digital literacy of the masses and make them familiar with the next-generation cutting-edge technology.

"It will also create an ecosystem fostering research, innovation, and application across sectors", he added. Complimenting the State Electronics and IT Department, and Intel India for this collaboration, he advised all departments in Government to take advantage of these programmes and train officials for enabling them to be at the forefront of the Artificial Intelligence revolution.

He expressed confidence that the initiative will harness Artificial Intelligence for economic growth, transformation of governance and the betterment of the lives of our citizens and society. The CM called upon all to embrace this new chapter to unlock the limitless potential of our youth and build a future where Artificial Intelligence serves as a tool for the empowerment of our citizens and inclusive growth of our State.

Electronics and IT Minister, Tusharkanti Behera highlighted the state's initiative in technology that is transforming Odisha in different sectors. He said that this Artificial Intelligence initiative will put Odisha in the top league among the states in India.

Odisha for AI is a free 4-hour course on AI by Intel on its app/site. It will be open to all for free in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri and will be open to all in Odisha subsequently, AI for youth is for students (below 18) of 2000 5T schools of phase1 and Odisha Adarsh Vidyalayas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

 India
3
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
4
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023