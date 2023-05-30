Naveen Patnaik launches 'Odisha for AI, and AI for Youth' initiative

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the 'Odisha for Artificial Intelligence' and 'Artificial Intelligence for Youth' initiatives on Monday in the state capital. The State Government has roped in international technology company for the initiative. In the first phase, the initiative will be implemented in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Cuttack.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) holds incredible potential to reshape our world and drive progress. Stating that his Government has focused on technology-driven transformation, which is one of the key components of the Government's 5-T initiative, he assured that the initiative will augment the digital literacy of the masses and make them familiar with the next-generation cutting-edge technology.

"It will also create an ecosystem fostering research, innovation, and application across sectors", he added. Complimenting the State Electronics and IT Department, and Intel India for this collaboration, he advised all departments in Government to take advantage of these programmes and train officials for enabling them to be at the forefront of the Artificial Intelligence revolution.

He expressed confidence that the initiative will harness Artificial Intelligence for economic growth, transformation of governance and the betterment of the lives of our citizens and society. The CM called upon all to embrace this new chapter to unlock the limitless potential of our youth and build a future where Artificial Intelligence serves as a tool for the empowerment of our citizens and inclusive growth of our State.

Electronics and IT Minister, Tusharkanti Behera highlighted the state's initiative in technology that is transforming Odisha in different sectors. He said that this Artificial Intelligence initiative will put Odisha in the top league among the states in India.

Odisha for AI is a free 4-hour course on AI by Intel on its app/site. It will be open to all for free in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri and will be open to all in Odisha subsequently, AI for youth is for students (below 18) of 2000 5T schools of phase1 and Odisha Adarsh Vidyalayas. (ANI)

