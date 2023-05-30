Amit Shah meets Manipur governor after reviewing situation in violence-hit state
Earlier in the day, Shah chaired a meeting with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and ministers of the state, senior leaders and officials here to assess the situation and plan further steps to restore normalcy in the region.
He held a meeting in the presence of Union Minister for State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, and Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Deka among other officials concerned in the state as well as the Centre. Soon after the Home Minister arrived in Imphal on his four-day visit to Manipur, the meeting was conducted as fresh violence hit the northeastern State a day ago.
The meeting aimed at assessing the situation in Manipur and plan further steps to restore normalcy there. During his stay in Manipur till June 1, the Home Minister will hold several rounds of security meetings.
The visit was scheduled as five persons, including a Manipur Police Officer, were killed, a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA's house was vandalised and over 1,000 arms and ammunition were reportedly looted by a mob from armouries of Manipur Rifles and IRB on Sunday while combined Central and state security forces gunned down more than 30 suspected Kuki militants in the state in last 48 hours. (ANI)
