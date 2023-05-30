Left Menu

J-K: 7 killed after Katra-bound bus falls into gorge in Jammu

According to officials, the bus was on its way to Katra from Amritsar when the incident took place near Jhajjar Kotli - about 15km from Katra in Jammu district.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 07:41 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 07:41 IST
J-K: 7 killed after Katra-bound bus falls into gorge in Jammu
Visuals from incident spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least seven people were killed, while several others were injured after a bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, officials said on Tuesday morning. According to officials, the bus was on its way to Katra from Amritsar when the incident took place near Jhajjar Kotli - about 15km from Katra in Jammu district.

"7 people are dead, and 4 others are seriously injured. The bus was going from Amritsar to Katra when it fell into a deep gorge near Jhajjar Kotli," Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jammu Avny Lavasa told ANI. "Those critically injured have been brought to GMC Jammu. 12 others have been admitted at Local Public health Centre," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

 India
3
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
4
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023