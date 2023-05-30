J-K: 7 killed after Katra-bound bus falls into gorge in Jammu

At least seven people were killed, while several others were injured after a bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, officials said on Tuesday morning. According to officials, the bus was on its way to Katra from Amritsar when the incident took place near Jhajjar Kotli - about 15km from Katra in Jammu district.

"7 people are dead, and 4 others are seriously injured. The bus was going from Amritsar to Katra when it fell into a deep gorge near Jhajjar Kotli," Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jammu Avny Lavasa told ANI. "Those critically injured have been brought to GMC Jammu. 12 others have been admitted at Local Public health Centre," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)