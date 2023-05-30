Left Menu

Brazil's Lula pushes for greater South American integration at summit

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 30-05-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 20:08 IST
Brazil's Lula pushes for greater South American integration at summit
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday defended increased economic, cultural and social integration of South American countries as he opened a summit of a dozen leaders of the region in Brasilia.

Lula said development banks should work together to finance regional development and suggested coordinated actions by the countries to tackle climate change.

The leftist leader also said South America needed to discuss establishing a regional market for energy while moving to reduce its dependence on "extra-regional currencies" to boost trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

