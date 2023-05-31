Left Menu

IAEA chief asks Russia, Ukraine to protect Zaporizhzhia power plant

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 00:59 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 00:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@iaeaorg)

U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi on Tuesday asked Ukraine and Russia to respect five core principles to safeguard the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, suggesting that he had not yet secured their agreement on protecting the facility.

Among the principles was that the power plant not be used as a base for heavy weapons such as multiple rocket launchers, artillery systems and munitions and tanks or for military personnel that could be used for an attack from the plant. (Reporting By Daphne Psaledakis and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Leslie Adler)

