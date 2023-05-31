US House committee votes to advance debt ceiling bill

A bill to suspend the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt ceiling and avert a disastrous default advanced on Tuesday when a key House of Representatives committee voted to send it to the full chamber for a Wednesday vote.

The Republican-controlled House Rules Committee voted 7-6 to advance the bill to the floor for a vote on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)