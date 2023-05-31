Left Menu

E-Auction of minor mineral blocks in District Jammu generates record revenue of Rs 55 crores

The District e-Auction committee, under the Chairpersonship of Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa, successfully conducted the e-Auction of three minor mineral blocks located in Tawi River on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 08:15 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 08:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The District e-Auction committee, under the Chairpersonship of Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa, successfully conducted the e-Auction of three minor mineral blocks located in Tawi River on Tuesday. According to the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the e-Auction notice for these three blocks was notified on May 4, 2023, by District Mineral Officer, Jammu and the e-Auction for the same was conducted today under the supervision of ADC L&O Harvinder Singh.The Department of Geology & Mining had identified 32 minor mineral blocks in Tawi River and its tributaries in District Jammu, out of which clearances for 07 Number of Minor Mineral Blocks were issued by the Single Window Committee of District Jammu.

These blocks were put to e-Auction and four blocks had already been successfully auctioned and LOIs have been issued to H1 Bidders, for which revenue of Rupees 15 crores was generated. The remaining three blocks following in the Tawi river which were e-Auctioned on 30-05-2023 generated additional revenue of Rupees 40 crores which is the highest ever recorded revenue for any minor mineral block in J-K.

During the e-Auction, the highest bid amount for Block Number 12/J and 13/J was submitted by Choudhary Power Projects Pvt. Ltd. and for block 19/J highest bid amount was submitted by Sandeep Singh. The e-Auction was conducted in the presence of Dr Gulshan Kumar, District Mineral Officer, Jammu (Member Secretary), H.L. Langeh, Joint Director, Geology & Mining, Jammu, Ashok Khajuria, Treasury Officer, Jammu, Kumar Jatinder Sharma, Executive Engineer, (flood Control) and Fungo Ram Bhagat, Executive Engineer, (Irrigation). These Blocks shall be operationalised after fulfilling the statutory requirements by the highest bidders.

The successful e-Auction of overall seven Minor Mineral blocks in District Jammu have generated over 55 crores of revenue to the state exchequer. In addition to this, four more minor mineral blocks have been cleared by the Single Window Committee of District Jammu which shall be put to e-Auction in the near future. The successful e-Auctioning of these blocks will help in providing important minor minerals to the general public at reasonable rates and further pace up the execution of various government projects under going construction in Jammu and adjoining Districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

