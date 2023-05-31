Left Menu

J-K: Mughal road closed due to landslide in Poonch

The Mughal road in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district has been closed to traffic due to a massive landslide.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 08:19 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 08:19 IST
J-K: Mughal road closed due to landslide in Poonch
A visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Mughal road in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district has been closed to traffic due to a massive landslide, informed officials. Further details on the incident are awaited.

Earlier, in April, a landslide occurred near Jammu and Kashmir's Rezin, Ganderbal district leading to blockage of the Srinagar-Sonamarg road. According to the police, no loss of life or damage to property was reported in the incident.

Also, in April, another landslide caused by torrential rain occurred near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam resulting in a road being blocked. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

