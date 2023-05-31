Left Menu

European shares touch two-month low on dismal China data

Both the indexes were also trading at a two-month low on Wednesday. China-linked automakers and industrial goods and services led sectoral losses in Europe after data showed factory activity in the Asian country shrank faster than expected in May on weakening demand.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 12:53 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 12:52 IST
European shares touch two-month low on dismal China data
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares hit an over two-month low on Wednesday as weak economic data from China fuelled concerns about a global slowdown and countered optimism from signs of easing inflation in some of the major euro zone economies.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.7% to hit its lowest level since March 31. The main regional stock markets were set for monthly losses, with London's FTSE 100 and Paris' CAC 40 among the worst hit. Both the indexes were also trading at a two-month low on Wednesday.

China-linked automakers and industrial goods and services led sectoral losses in Europe after data showed factory activity in the Asian country shrank faster than expected in May on weakening demand. China is Germany's main trading partner. Bucking the sombre mood, numbers showed French inflation cooled more than expected in May, while German state North Rhine-Westphalia also saw easing price pressures this month. Shares of troubled Swedish real estate firm SBB sank 7.6% to a near seven-year low.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023