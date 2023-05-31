Left Menu

KCR inaugurates building for Telangana Brahmins

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday formally inaugurated Telangana Brahmin Sadan built for the welfare of the Brahmin community.KCR participated in Chandiyagam, Sudarshanayagam and Vastupuja programmes on the premises of the building, an official release said.Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the state government allocated Rs 100 crore funds to Brahman Parishad every year and various welfare schemes are being implemented with these funds.Telangana government is working with humane approach to support poorer sections. Many of the Brahmins are poor.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday formally inaugurated Telangana Brahmin Sadan built for the welfare of the Brahmin community.

KCR participated in Chandiyagam, Sudarshanayagam and Vastupuja programmes on the premises of the building, an official release said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the state government allocated Rs 100 crore funds to 'Brahman Parishad' every year and various welfare schemes are being implemented with these funds.

''Telangana government is working with humane approach to support poorer sections. Many of the Brahmins are poor. The government felt it is its responsibility to support them,'' he said.

The BEST (Brahmin Empowerment Scheme of Telangana State) is being implemented for the livelihood of poor Brahmins under which the government is providing a maximum grant of Rs 5 lakh as investment assistance. The government has spent Rs 150 crore for this till now from 2014, it added.

