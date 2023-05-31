Left Menu

Key infra sector growth slows to 6-month low of 3.5 pc in April

The production growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to a six-month low of 3.5 per cent in April 2023 due to a decline in the output of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and electricity.The core sector growth was 9.5 per cent in April 2022, while in March 2023, the key infra sectors recorded a growth rate of 3.6 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 20:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The production growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to a six-month low of 3.5 per cent in April 2023 due to a decline in the output of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and electricity.

The core sector growth was 9.5 per cent in April 2022, while in March 2023, the key infra sectors recorded a growth rate of 3.6 per cent. The growth rate in April 2023 is the lowest since October 2022 when the sectors expanded by 0.7 per cent. Coal production growth declined to 9 per cent in April this year, according to the official data released on Wednesday. Fertiliser production soared by 23.5 per cent, steel by 12.1 per cent and cement output by 11.6 per cent in April, the data showed. The output of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and electricity declined by (-) 3.5 per cent, (-) 2.8 per cent, (-) 1.5 per cent and (-) 1.4 per cent, respectively.

The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

