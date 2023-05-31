Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2040 hours: DEL76 BIZ-LD GDP India's GDP expands 6.1 pc in Q4, 7.2 pc in FY23 New Delhi: India's economy grew by 6.1 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2022-23, pushing the annual growth rate to 7.2 per cent on account of better performance by agriculture, manufacturing, mining and construction sectors, official data showed on Wednesday.

DEL54 CAB-LD GRAIN STORAGE Cabinet okays Rs 1 lakh cr to create grain storage capacity in cooperative sector New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 1 lakh crore programme to create the world's largest grain storage capacity in the cooperative sector to reduce crop damages and prevent distress sales by farmers, besides strengthening the country's food security.

DEL57 BIZ-INFRA-GROWTH Key infra sector growth slows down to 6-month low of 3.5 pc in April New Delhi: The production growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to a six-month low of 3.5 per cent in April 2023 due to a decline in the output of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and electricity.

DEL50 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty trip over profit taking in banking, energy shares; snap 4-day winning run Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty cut short their four-day gaining streak and closed lower by half a per cent on Wednesday due to profit-taking in banking, energy and metal stocks amid weak trends in global markets.

DEL38 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 82.74 against US dollar Mumbai: Falling for the third straight session, the rupee declined by 7 paise to 82.74 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, as intense selling pressure in domestic equities and a strong greenback overseas dented the sentiment. DCM80 BIZ-INFLATION RETAIL Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 5.09pc in April New Delhi: Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 5.09 per cent in April from 5.79 per cent in March this year mainly due to lower prices of certain food items.

DEL68 BIZ-LD FISCAL DEFICIT Centre's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4 pc of GDP in FY23 New Delhi: The Centre's fiscal deficit narrowed to 6.4 per cent of the GDP in 2022-23 from 6.71 per cent in FY22, as anticipated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget in February this year.

DEL33 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold jumps Rs 455; silver climbs Rs 500 New Delhi: Gold prices jumped by Rs 455 to Rs 60,400 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

