Left Menu

Claims pursuing Citgo's assets surpass $20 bln -supervisory board

A group of Venezuela-related expropriation claims at U.S. courts pursuing Citgo Petroleum's assets surpass $20 billion, making it difficult for the Houston-based refiner to compensate them all, the chief of a board supervising the company said on Wednesday. However, some payments can be negotiated, said Horacio Medina, head of the board that since 2019 oversees the refiner, referring to a long-standing legal battle that could prompt the break up of the seventh largest U.S. refiner.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 21:49 IST
Claims pursuing Citgo's assets surpass $20 bln -supervisory board

A group of Venezuela-related expropriation claims at U.S. courts pursuing Citgo Petroleum's assets surpass $20 billion, making it difficult for the Houston-based refiner to compensate them all, the chief of a board supervising the company said on Wednesday.

However, some payments can be negotiated, said Horacio Medina, head of the board that since 2019 oversees the refiner, referring to a long-standing legal battle that could prompt the break up of the seventh largest U.S. refiner. "Citgo is (now) capable of sit down with creditors to offer negotiation options," he said during an online conference about Venezuela's oil industry.

Citgo, which severed ties with its Caracas-based parent PDVSA, had a net profit of $937 million in the first quarter on firm fuel demand, refining output and margins, and last year posted a record $2.8 billion profit, a series of strong results that could help the firm negotiate with creditors. Once one of Citgo's U.S. parent companies, Citgo Holding, pays off its debt entirely later this year, the firm will have room to get new financing, an extra tool for negotiating some compensations, Medina added.

"We already have lined up $21 billion (in claims)," he said when comparing those to Citgo's assets, including its 769,000-barrel-per-day refining network, which have been valued at some $11 billion. The most prominent claim, by miner Crystallex International, has recently progressed before a Delaware court. A growing number of companies are seeking to be part of the case and participate in an eventual auction of shares.

Medina did not elaborate on how many of the claims Citgo would be able to resolve, but said lawyers representing Venezuela are not pursuing an auction, but one-to-one payment negotiations to avoid a break up of Venezuela's most important foreign asset. "For us, it is mandatory to keep Citgo in our hands," he said.

Citgo has plants in Louisiana, Illinois and Texas, and pipelines and a gasoline distribution network supplying 4,200 outlets in the United States. A U.S. court of appeals in May granted a temporary stay preventing six companies from joining a proposed court auction, giving Venezuela a small relief in the legal fight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023