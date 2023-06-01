Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 05:17 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 05:17 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Rishi Sunak touts leading role for Britain in AI regulation - Exxon and Chevron shareholders cut support for climate resolutions

- Sunak to urge European leaders to tackle irregular migration Overview UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants Britain to become a global centre for artificial intelligence, promising to play a "leadership role" in drawing up "safe and secure" rules to allow the sector to grow.

Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp shareholders solidly rejected climate change proposals at the US oil majors' annual meetings on Wednesday, scaling back support from last year and splitting with results at peers in Europe where resolutions related to global warming have won stronger support. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will on Thursday urge European leaders to work together to defend their frontiers against irregular migration, as he joins about 50 counterparts at a summit just 21km from the Ukraine border.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

