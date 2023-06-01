Eye on polls, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announces free electricity for consumption of up to 100 units
In a major decision ahead of the next Assembly polls later this year, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced free electricity on the consumption of up to 100 units per month.
In a major decision ahead of the next Assembly polls later this year, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced free electricity on the consumption of up to 100 units per month. The scheme, which will cover all sections of the people, will come into effect from Thursday, the CM announced on Twitter.
The chief minister said he decided to bring a slight change to the slab-wise exemption in electricity bills after observing inflation relief camps and interacting with the public. "After observing inflation relief camps and talking to the public, we decided on effecting a slight change to the slab-wise exemption in electricity bills. We also received public feedback on the fuel surcharge along with the electricity bills for the month of May based on which we took this big decision," the Rajasthan CM tweeted on Wednesday.
He announced that people won't be charged a single penny for consumption of up to 100 units of electricity per month. "The first 100 units of electricity has been made free of cost for all families. So, regardless of however much they are charged for electricity consumption, they won't have to pay a penny for the first 100 units," the Rajasthan CM said.
He added that for electricity bills for up to 200 units of consumption, the fuel surcharge and all other charges will be waived and the expense will be borne by the public exchequer instead. "Keeping in mind the interests of middle-class people, there will be a fixed charge for electricity consumption of up to 200 units and fuel surcharge and all other charges will be waived and will be borne by the state government," he said. (ANI)
