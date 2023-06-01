Left Menu

33 gallantry and distinguished service awards conferred at Naval Investiture Ceremony 2023 for Eastern Naval Command

The investiture ceremony also saw the presentation of sixteen Vishisht Seva Medals, two Jeevan Raksha Padaks, and thirteen Nau Sena Medals for Devotion to Duty.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 07:58 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 07:58 IST
33 gallantry and distinguished service awards conferred at Naval Investiture Ceremony 2023 for Eastern Naval Command
Naval Investiture Ceremony 2023 held in Visakhapatnam. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Naval Investiture Ceremony, 2023 for the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) was held in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. As per an official release from the Defence Ministry, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar conferred thirty-three gallantry and distinguished service awards during the Naval Investiture Ceremony.

LA(AH) Vineet Kumar and Commodore Nishant Singh (Posthumous) were conferred with the Nau Sena Medal (Gallantry). The investiture ceremony also saw the presentation of sixteen Vishisht Seva Medals, two Jeevan Raksha Padaks, and thirteen Nau Sena Medals for Devotion to Duty.

In addition to these awards, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) also presented the Lt VK Jain Memorial Gold Medal for pioneering research in the field of Weapon Improvement and Electrical Engineering, as well as the Capt Ravi Dhir Memorial Gold Medal for promoting Flight Safety. The CNS Trophy for Best Green Practice 2023 was awarded to Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam and INS Tunir in the Industrial and non-industrial categories respectively.

The CNS also awarded Unit Citations to operational units and shore establishments for their outstanding performances last year. Indian naval vessels Betwa, Satpura, Sutlej and Nireekshak, Kalvari class submarine INS Karanj along with INAS 321 FSS and INAS 318 received the Unit Citation. In the shore establishment category, the awardees were INS India, Tanaji and Valsura, and Material Organisation (Visakhapatnam).

The ceremony was attended by the spouses and families of the awardees, as well as senior dignitaries of the Indian Navy. The CNS lauded the award winners for their acts of bravery and distinguished service and thanked their family members for their support to the naval personnel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023