Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi reviews working of Manav Sampada Portal, shares guidelines on increasing utility

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the implementation of the Manav Sampada Portal in a high-level meeting held on Wednesday and shared the necessary guidelines on its effective implementation.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 08:01 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 08:01 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the implementation of the Manav Sampada Portal in a high-level meeting held on Wednesday and shared the necessary guidelines on its effective implementation. According to an official statement, Employee Enrollment, Transfer, Appointment and Relieving, Training, Payroll System, Performance Appraisal, Management of Service Book, Leave Management, and ACR Management have become easier with the use of the Manav Sampada Portal.

It added that the portal not only increased transparency in the functioning of governance but also brought ease to the employees. However, it noted that there was a need to make it more effective in view of the increasing needs.

"Currently, 83 departments and more than 14 lakh employees are onboarded on this portal. The e-service book of all the personnel should also be prepared as soon as possible," the statement said. The statement added that the certificate of assumption of charge should be issued immediately after the distribution of the appointment letter through the Manav Sampada portal using the joining and relieving module.

"This portal should be used for timely, secure, and transparent APARs. The APAR process for the year 2022-23 should be completed through this portal. For the year 2022-23, the reporter/ reviewer/ acceptor should be appointed by the departments by June 30. Self-assessment should be done by August 31, 2023, and the report should be completed by October 30. Complete the review process by November 30 and get approval by December 31, and after receiving the representation by February 15, 2024, it should be disposed of by March 31, 2024," the official release stated. The release also said that it would be appropriate to use the portal for a merit-based transfer system.

"An eligibility list should be prepared for transfer through the portal itself. Vacancies should be marked for transfer. Options should be taken for transfer from eligible employees and the merit-based transfer process should be executed according to weightage. Aspirational districts should be given priority in transfer," added the statement. The release also said that a new section "Personnel Section-5" should be created under the Personnel Department to coordinate digital training with the functions of the training coordination cell already established under the Personnel Department and to operate projects related to Manav Sampada Portal and e-adhiyachan.

Manav Sampada is an eHRMS portal for government employees launched by the Uttar Pradesh government. The portal was developed by the National Informatics Centre. It is a tool for managing human resources, such as monitoring, planning, recruiting, posting, promotion, transfer, and maintaining servants, among other things. (ANI)

