Left Menu

India's economy likely to grow in 6.5-6.7 pc range in FY'24: CII President R Dinesh

The entire world is looking at India. Prior to that the RBI had raised the repo rate by 250 basis points in tranches beginning May 2022, in a bid to check high inflation.CII also suggested a host of reforms which the government should undertake to boost Indias growth potential.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 14:25 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 14:24 IST
India's economy likely to grow in 6.5-6.7 pc range in FY'24: CII President R Dinesh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Industry body CII on Thursday said India's economy is expected to grow in the range of 6.5-6.7 per cent in the current financial year supported by strong domestic drivers and robust capex momentum of the government.

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 6.1 per cent in the March quarter of 2022-23, pushing the annual growth rate to 7.2 per cent.

The growth has propelled the country's economy to USD 3.3 trillion, setting the stage for achieving the USD 5 trillion target in the next few years.

Addressing the media, newly elected President of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) R Dinesh said India's GDP growth is expected to leapfrog to 7.8 per cent in the next decade (FY22-31) from 6.6 per cent previously recorded.

''We expect GDP growth in a range of 6.5-6.7 per cent in 2023-24, supported by strong domestic drivers and robust capex momentum of the government,'' Dinesh said.

He said the government's structural reform agenda has enabled the country to become the highest growing economy in the current scenario, and we believe this can be sustained going forward.

''This year is very important in view of India assuming the G20 Presidency. The entire world is looking at India. In the last year, there has been a significant focus on India and the opportunities that arise from this are important for us,'' the CII President said.

The industry body also expects the consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation to fall within RBI's target range in 2023-24.

Dinesh stressed that given the fast moderation in inflation, the Reserve Bank should continue with a pause in the short-term lending rate (repo rate) and also change its stance to neutral.

The retail inflation declined to an 18-month low of 4.7 per cent in April and the data for May is scheduled to be released later this month.

The retail inflation was 5.66 per cent in March 2023 and 7.79 per cent in the year-ago period.

The government has mandated the RBI to ensure inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

In the last monetary policy, the central bank maintained a status quo on the interest rate front. Prior to that the RBI had raised the repo rate by 250 basis points in tranches beginning May 2022, in a bid to check high inflation.

CII also suggested a host of reforms which the government should undertake to boost India's growth potential.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023