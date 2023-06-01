Left Menu

Bus with over 40 passengers falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

An HRTC bus carrying at least 40 passengers veered off the road and fell into a gorge near Kharodi under Karsog sub-division of Mandi district on Thursday morning, police said.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 14:53 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 14:53 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several passengers sustained injuries after a bus carrying over 40 people veered off the road and fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred near Kharodi under Karsog sub-division of Mandi district this morning, Soumya Sambshivam, Superintendant of Police Mandi said.

The accident left several passengers including driver and conductor of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus injured, police said. According to the eyewitness, the bus as it rolled into the gorge somehow got stuck between two trees, which prevented it from plunging deeper.

Local administration rushed ambulances to the spot and carried out emergency rescue operations with the help of locals. The injured have been them to the Civil hospital. The condition of the driver, conductor and other passengers who sustained injuries are now said to be stable.

Other passengers are also said to be safe. The exact cause of the accident is unclear yet, and police are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, two people, including a child, were killed and four others seriously injured after a bus veered off the road near Chandi Chowki Haridwar on Wednesday morning, police said. The Uttarakhand Roadways bus was on its way from Rupahiya to Haridwar. There were a total of 41 people on the bus, they added. On Tuesday night a man was killed while two others were severely injured after a car they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Shog Nallah, Chaloli Tehsil Pangi in Chamba in the State.

Four people died after a car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Tuesday morning, police said. In April, Five people were injured including a driver and conductor of a bus after it rolled down on the road in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

