Kerala PFI case: NIA declares Rs 3 lakh reward for absconding accused Ayoob TA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for providing information leading to the arrest of absconding accused Ayoob TA in Kerala Popular Front of India (PFI) case. Ayoob, a resident of Ernakulam district in Kerala, is wanted in connection with the investigation of the case which pertains to the activities of PFI, its office bearers, members and affiliates in Kerala for conspiring to indulge in unlawful activities by creating enmity between members of different religions and groups prejudicial to maintenance of the peace and communal harmony and encouraging vulnerable youth to join terrorist organisations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) or Daesh and Al-Qaida.

The conspiracy was aimed to establish Islamic rule in India by committing terrorist acts as a part of violent jihad, said the NIA. In the case, on January 17 this year, the NIA conducted searches at a location in the Kollam district in Kerala and arrested an accused identified as Mohammed Sadik.

The case was suo-motu registered by the NIA on September 19 last year. The investigation has revealed that the PFI had assigned the job of a 'reporter' to the accused, Mohammed Sadik.

A 'reporter' in the PFI system collects details about other community leaders for possible targeting by 'Hit Squads' of the PFI. During the searches then, digital devices and several incriminating documents were seized from the accused's house. (ANI)

