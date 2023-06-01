Man held for posing as IAS officer with PMO in Maharashtra's Pune

Pune crime branch police have arrested a man for allegedly posing as an IAS officer posted with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the police said on Thursday. The accused identified as Vasudev Nivrutti Tayade (54), a resident of Talegaon Dabhade, was caught when he came to attend an event on May 29, officials said.

He was caught pretending to be a senior officer while attending a function organised by an NGO, as per the police. During the event, the accused Tayade prented himself as IAS officer and on a secrete mission in Pune from Prime Minister's Office. Tayade concealed his real name and identified himself as Dr Vinay Dev, claiming to be on a secret mission.

However, he gave evasive answers when questioned about other senior officers and hurriedly left from the event. Out of suspicion, the organiser informed the police about Tayade, and on the basis of which a team was formed, and probe was initiated. During investigaton Crime Branch tried to trace him thru his phone location however he was continuously changing location ultimately police traced his location in Talegaon Dabhade, Pune on May 30, where he was taken into custody.

During the questioning, it was found that he was a fake IAS officer who claimed to be to on secrete mission. He had introduced himself as an IAS officer to the attendees of the event and had been deceiving people by pretending to be a Deputy Secretary.

Based on the same, a case has been registered against him under IPC sections 170 and 419 at Chaturshrangi Police station. Officials were further investigating the matter to check for a possibility of his involvement in other crimes.

Police also said that he had a history of impersonating IAS officers and had been booked for a similar offence by Dhule police in 2000. Tayade holds BCom and MA degrees, but is unemployed and hails from Jalgaon. (ANI)

