Pakistan consumer price index up 38% year on year in May -statistics bureau

Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) showed prices rose 37.97% year-on-year for the month of May, the statistics bureau said on Thursday, showing a continued uptick in decades-high inflation in the country.

The month-on-month rise was 1.58%, the bureau said in a press release.

Also Read: China is not planning to spend USD58 billion on rail project connecting Pakistan: The Diplomat

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)