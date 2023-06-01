Pakistan consumer price index up 38% year on year in May -statistics bureau
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 01-06-2023 17:14 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 16:44 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) showed prices rose 37.97% year-on-year for the month of May, the statistics bureau said on Thursday, showing a continued uptick in decades-high inflation in the country.
The month-on-month rise was 1.58%, the bureau said in a press release.
Also Read: China is not planning to spend USD58 billion on rail project connecting Pakistan: The Diplomat
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
Advertisement