Pakistan consumer price index up 38% year on year in May -statistics bureau

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 01-06-2023 17:14 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 16:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) showed prices rose 37.97% year-on-year for the month of May, the statistics bureau said on Thursday, showing a continued uptick in decades-high inflation in the country.

The month-on-month rise was 1.58%, the bureau said in a press release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

