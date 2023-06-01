Left Menu

Germany, Denmark sign binding offshore wind energy cooperation deal - Handelsblatt

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 17:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Germany and Denmark have signed a legally binding cooperation agreement for offshore wind energy, Handelsblatt business daily reported on Thursday, citing an economy ministry spokesperson.

The newspaper said the deal would create the basis for future green electricity imports to Germany and make electricity supplies cheaper, safer and less dependent on fossil fuels.

The economy ministry was not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

