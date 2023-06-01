Left Menu

Power tariff increased by 5 paise per unit in J'khand

01-06-2023
The Jharkhand State Electricity Regulatory Commission on Thursday hiked the power tariff by 5 paise per unit for domestic consumers in urban and rural areas.

According to the new rates, domestic consumers in rural areas will pay Rs 5.80 per unit as compared to earlier Rs 5.75. The revised tariff for urban consumers becomes Rs 6.30 per unit as against the earlier one of Rs 6.25.

The new tariff came into effect from Thursday, JSERC chairman Justice Amitav Kumar Gupta said.

The commission claimed to have approved an average hike of 6.5 per cent as against the 17 per cent proposed by the distribution company. The previous power tariff hike was made in 2020-21, he said.

"Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd had proposed to increase tariff by 17 per cent. Keeping in mind the complaints of consumers regarding power supply, we increased the tariff by 6.5 per cent," Gupta told reporters here.

The fixed charges have been increased by Rs 30 for rural consumers and Rs 25 for urban consumers.

No hike was made for consumers in the irrigation and agriculture service category but the fixed charge was increased by Rs 20, he said. The commission has proposed to provide a rebate of 2 per cent on payment of bills within five days of its generation, JSERC member technical Atul Kumar said.

''To encourage and promote rooftop solar, the commission has retained tariff for rooftop solar PV projects for gross metering at Rs 4.16/kWh and net metering at Rs 3.80/kWh,'' he said.

