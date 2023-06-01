Left Menu

Mumbai: Police seize contraband drugs worth over Rs 50 lakh; 2 held

Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police have seized contraband drugs worth Rs 51 lakh from here and arrested two persons in this connection, officials said on Thursday.

01-06-2023
Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police have seized contraband drugs worth Rs 51 lakh from here and arrested two persons in this connection, officials said on Thursday. The Bandra Unit of Anti Narcotics Cell seized the drugs from the Goregaon Santosh Nagar area.

"A case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and an investigation has been taken up in the matter," a senior officer of Mumbai Police said. He added that the accused persons were presented in the court today and were granted police custody.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

