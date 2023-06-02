Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 07:41 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 07:41 IST
J-K: Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Rajouri
Visuals deferred by unspecified time (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in the Dassal forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, officials said. "Encounter underway in Rajouri's Dassal forest area," said Army officials.

More details are awaited. On Thursday, two terrorists associated with the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested along with arms and ammunition in Baramulla.

According to the police, the security forces had placed a Mobile Vehicle Checkpoint (MVCP) at the Frestihar Waripora crossing after specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in Frestihar Kreeri village. was received. The terrorists tried to flee while noticing the checkpoint but were apprehended by the security forces at Frestihar Kreeri village. The arrested persons were identified as Suhail Gulzar and Waseem Ahmad Pata, said police.

A case was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act at Kreeri police station. Police recovered two Chinese Pistols, two pistol magazines and fifteen live pistol rounds from the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

