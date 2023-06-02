Left Menu

SILVER RDY.RDY.BAR 999 Rs.71,400.00 Per Kg.SILVER RDY.PORTION Rs.71,500.00 Per Kg.PURE GOLD BAR9950 RDY. Rs.60,650.00 Per 10 Gms.PURE GOLD BAR PORTION 9950 RDY. Rs.60,950.00 Per 10 Gms.HALLMARKED GOLD916 RDY. Rs.57,950.00 Per 10 Gms.---- NOTE GST TCS as applicable will be charged extra.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2023 11:59 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 11:58 IST
KOLKATA BULLION OPENING
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

SILVER RDY.(RDY.BAR 999) : Rs.71,400.00 Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.71,500.00 Per Kg.

PURE GOLD BAR(9950) RDY. : Rs.60,650.00 Per 10 Gms.

PURE GOLD BAR PORTION (9950) RDY. : Rs.60,950.00 Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD(916) RDY. : Rs.57,950.00 Per 10 Gms.

---- NOTE: GST + TCS as applicable will be charged extra.

----

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

