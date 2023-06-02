Left Menu

Swaraj Tractors launches new range of compact lightweight tractors; price starts from Rs 5.35 lakh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2023 13:48 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 13:42 IST
Swaraj Tractors launches new range of compact lightweight tractors; price starts from Rs 5.35 lakh
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Swaraj Tractors on Friday launched a new range of compact lightweight tractors with price starting from Rs 5.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company said it will roll out two models -- Target 630 and Target 625 -- in 20-30 HP category under the new Target range.

The Swaraj Target 630 model will first be available through its dealer network in Maharashtra and Karnataka, at price starting from Rs 5.35 lakh (ex-showroom), it said.

The second model Target 625 will be introduced in due course, Swaraj Tractors, which is a part of the Mahindra Group, said.

The Group had last week announced its plans to launch a new tractor platform.

The new Swaraj Target range seamlessly combines power and advanced technology features, providing exceptional efficiency in spraying and various other applications, it said.

''Introduction of Swaraj Target opens a new segment for growth of Swaraj Tractors and facilitates horticulture mechanisation, a fast-growing segment in Indian agriculture,'' said Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Swaraj Tractors manufactures tractors in 15HP-65HP range.

''With this new platform, we are offering advanced technology that will assist farmers in achieving their targets in farm productivity by adopting modern agricultural practices and high value crops,'' said Harish Chavan, CEO – Swaraj Division, M&M Ltd.

The group's farm equipment sector on Thursday had reported a 4 per cent fall in total sales at 34,126 units in May, as compared to 35,722 units in May last year.

Domestic tractor sales declined 3 per cent at 33,113 units, as compared to 34,153 units in the same month a year ago.

Tractor exports were also down 35 per cent at 1,013 units, from 1,569 units in May 2022, M&M said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023