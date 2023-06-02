KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING

SILVER RDY.(RDY.BAR 999) : Rs.72,600.00(71,400.00) Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.72,700.00(71,500.00) Per Kg.

PURE GOLD BAR(9950) RDY. : Rs.60,800.00(60,650.00) Per 10 Gms.

PURE GOLD BAR PORTION (9950) RDY. : Rs.61,100.00(60,950.00) Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD(916) RDY. : Rs.58,100.00(57,950.00) Per 10 Gms.

---- NOTE: GST + TCS as applicable will be charged extra.

----

