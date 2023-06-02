Left Menu

Himachal govt makes temporary employees with one year of continuous service eligible for GPF

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-06-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 22:00 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday amended the General Provident Fund (GPF) rules to allow temporary employees with at least one year of continuous service to join the retirement saving scheme.

The employees covered under the contributory pension scheme or National Pension Scheme would not be eligible for the scheme.

Apprentices and probationers shall be treated as temporary government servants under this rule and temporary government employees appointed against regular vacancies and likely to continue for more than a year would also be eligible to subscribe to GPF, said a notification issued here on Friday.

