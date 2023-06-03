Left Menu

Odisha train derailment: Several trains of South Eastern Railway cancelled

The list of cancelled trains includes around six special journey trains and over 10 express trains.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 07:50 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 07:50 IST
Odisha train derailment: Several trains of South Eastern Railway cancelled
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The South Eastern Railway cancelled several trains on Saturday in light of the horrific accident in Balasore involving two passenger trains and a goods train on Friday evening. According to a press release issued by the South Eastern Railways, more than 20 train services on Saturday were cancelled due to the derailment incident in Odisha.

The list of cancelled trains includes around six special journey trains and over 10 express trains. "Balasore-Bhubaneswar Special, Jaleswar-Puri Special, Bangriposi-Puri Express journey, Kharagpur-Khurda Road Express, Kharagpur -Bhadrak Special, Howrah-Puri Express, Howrah-Secunderabad Express, Shalimar-Puri Express, Howrah- Sir M Visveswaraiya Terminal Express, Balasore-Bhadrak Special, Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express, Howrah-Tirupati Express, Bhadrak-Howrah Express, Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express, Howrah-Bhubaneswar Express, Bhubaneswar-Howrah Express, Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express, Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express, Bhadrak-Balasore Special, Bhadrak-Balasore Special, Puri-Shalimar Express, Puri-Anand Vihar Express, Bhadrak-Kharagpur Special and Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express are among trains commencing on Saturday whose services have been cancelled", the statement read.

Several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore after hitting a goods train. According to Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the accident took place around 7 pm on Friday.

"Around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches," Sharma told ANI. The derailment claimed the lives of more than 120 passengers and injured another 600.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said saving the lives of the injured passengers was the top priority of the state government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services CRMs

Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023