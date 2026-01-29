Kerala Budget raises monthly honorarium of Anganwadi workers by Rs 1,000, helpers by Rs 500.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-01-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 09:18 IST
- Country:
- India
