Madhya Pradesh: Godman arrested for raping minor in Guna

A self-styled man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a minor in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 07:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 07:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A self-styled man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a minor in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, police said. According to the police, the accused godman was identified as RK Sharma.

Guna Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Sagar said the incident took place in the Binaganj area of Guna district. He added that the police received the information after a mob staged a blockade on the highway to enable the arrest of the accused.

"When we arrived at the scene, we assured the enraged crowd that the accused would be apprehended soon, after which they lifted the roadblock," added the SP. The SP added that the mob vandalised the residence of the accused and the police arrested the accused soon after.

"We have arrested the accused and are probing the matter," an officer said. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

