Left Menu

PM Modi leaves for Odisha, to review triple train accident

"PM @narendramodi is leaving for Odisha where he will review the situation in the wake of the train mishap," PMO tweeted.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 13:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 13:55 IST
PM Modi leaves for Odisha, to review triple train accident
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for Odisha to take stock of the situation in the wake of the triple train accident. "PM Narendra Modi is leaving for Odisha where he will review the situation in the wake of the train mishap," PMO tweeted.

Earlier, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the situation in Odisha where at least 238 people were killed in an accident involving three trains. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present at the meeting called by the Prime Minister.

As per the latest estimates by the South Eastern Railway, the death toll in the train accident involving two express trains -- Bengaluru-Howrah Express and Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express -- and a goods train in Balasore was 261. Around 650 injured passengers have been taken to hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro, the South Eastern Railway said.

According to the preliminary report by the State Emergency Operation Center, around 900 people are injured. The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured.

Prime Minister Modi had on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the ex-gratia amount will be allotted from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of the dead. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services CRMs

Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023