Left Menu

Crackdown in Odisha: No Mercy for Cattle Smugglers

Odisha's Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister, Gokulananda Mallik, has declared no leniency towards cattle smugglers. Under the new crackdown, Odisha Police raided 46 locations, arresting 10 individuals, and seizing significant assets. Allegations suggest smugglers previously received protection during the BJD regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-01-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 21:00 IST
Crackdown in Odisha: No Mercy for Cattle Smugglers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a resolute move against illegal cattle trade, Odisha's government has announced a zero-tolerance policy towards offenders, as confirmed by Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister, Gokulananda Mallik. With reports suggesting previous political protection for smugglers, the state's BJP government vows stricter enforcement.

Launching a state-wide crackdown, Odisha Police conducted simultaneous raids across 46 sites, resulting in the arrest of 10 key individuals involved in the cattle smuggling network. Authorities confiscated substantial assets, including sizable cash amounts, gold, and numerous vehicles.

Increased efforts include legislative amendments to the Odisha Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, aiming to enhance legal rigidity. Recent police operations rescued over 400 cattle intended for smuggling to West Bengal, signaling Odisha's intensified commitment to dismantling the illegal trade network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
2
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
3
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global
4
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026