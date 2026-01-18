Crackdown in Odisha: No Mercy for Cattle Smugglers

In a resolute move against illegal cattle trade, Odisha's government has announced a zero-tolerance policy towards offenders, as confirmed by Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister, Gokulananda Mallik. With reports suggesting previous political protection for smugglers, the state's BJP government vows stricter enforcement.

Launching a state-wide crackdown, Odisha Police conducted simultaneous raids across 46 sites, resulting in the arrest of 10 key individuals involved in the cattle smuggling network. Authorities confiscated substantial assets, including sizable cash amounts, gold, and numerous vehicles.

Increased efforts include legislative amendments to the Odisha Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, aiming to enhance legal rigidity. Recent police operations rescued over 400 cattle intended for smuggling to West Bengal, signaling Odisha's intensified commitment to dismantling the illegal trade network.

(With inputs from agencies.)