Delhi: Drug peddler of interstate syndicate nabbed by Anti-Narcotics Cell
One member of the interstate drug syndicate was apprehended by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of North district in the national capital.
ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 15:31 IST
One member of the interstate drug syndicate was apprehended by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of North district in the national capital. The drug peddler was apprehended from Kashmere Gate, Delhi.
The officials also seized around 316 grams of heroin from the peddler's possession. The nabbed accused confessed that he used to supply contraband drugs from UP's Badaun. He became a drug peddler as he wanted to earn more money and live a lavish life.
More details are awaited in the case. (ANI)
