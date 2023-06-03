Left Menu

Security forces recover large quantity of weapons in Manipur

The Army, Assam Rifles, police and CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) commenced Area Domination Operations in the hills and valley area across Manipur on Saturday, said Army officials. Conducted under the surveillance cover of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Quadcopters, the operations have so far resulted in recovery of 40 weapons (mostly automatic), mortars, ammunition and other warlike stores.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 20:39 IST
Security forces recover large quantity of weapons in Manipur
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Army, Assam Rifles, police and CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) commenced Area Domination Operations in the hills and valley area across Manipur on Saturday, said Army officials. Conducted under the surveillance cover of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Quadcopters, the operations have so far resulted in recovery of 40 weapons (mostly automatic), mortars, ammunition and other warlike stores. As part of joint strategy for recovery of weapons, these operations are significant for restoring peace and will continue in a calibrated manner, the officials added.

During the conduct of these operations, adequate measures were undertaken to ensure that the locals are not harassed and personal safety and security is maintained, said an official statement of the Army. Following the directions during visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Manipur Security Forces have once again appealed to all those in possession of snatched weapons to surrender the same at the earliest for ensuring peace and stability in Manipur. Security Forces also warned that failure to surrender these weapons will make all such people liable for strict legal action. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023