Odisha train accident: Union health minister Mandaviya to visit AIIMS Bhubaneswar tomorrow

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit AIIMS Bhubaneswar and Medical College in Cuttack on Sunday to take stock of medical assistance being provided to the injured victims of the Odisha tragic train accident, according to the sources. The disastrous train accident has claimed 288 lives so far while over 1,000 people sustained injuries.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said that the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. It had said that 17 coaches of these two trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident that took place on Friday evening. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the train crash site in Odisha's Balasore. He was accompanied by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

At the site PM Modi spoke to Cabinet Secretary and Health Minister and asked them to ensure all needed help is provided to the injured and their families, government sources said. After taking stock of the crash incident, PM Modi visited Fakir Mohan Hospital, Balasore, where some of the passengers injured in Friday's accident involving three trains were admitted.

After meeting the crash survivors, he said that directions have been given to probe the train accident and that whoever is found guilty will not be spared. "It's a painful incident. The government will not be able to bring them back, who lost their lives [in the accident], but the government is with their kin in this grief. This incident is very serious for the government. The government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. Instructions have been given for every type of investigation and whoever is found guilty will not be spared," PM Modi said.

"I also thank the Government of Odisha and all the officers of the administration here who tried to help the people with limited resources," he said, adding that Railway is working towards track restoration. Union Minister for Railways also visited the site and took stock of the situation there.

Several leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also visited the site. (ANI)

