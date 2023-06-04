Left Menu

TN ministers Ma Subramanian, KKSSR Ramachandran arrive at Chennai rly station to receive passengers from Balasore

Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran arrived at Chennai railway station to receive passengers coming via a special train from Balasore.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 07:49 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 07:49 IST
Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subranian arrive at Chennai Railway Station. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran arrived at Chennai railway station to receive passengers coming via a special train from Balasore. The special train from Balasore with about 700 passengers will reach MGR Central Railway Station in Chennai shortly, informed the officials.

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, secretary to Tamil Nadu Health Department, said special arrangements have been made for the arriving passengers. "Persons who were in the Coromandel Express at the time of the crash are coming from Balasore to Chennai in a Special Train within a few minutes. They will be arriving at Chennai MGR Central Railway station. A TNDRF team, police personnel, and commandos are ready to receive them at the railway station," Bedi said.

According to the officials, a total of 700 passengers will be reaching Chennai via a special train. Of this, 293 passengers are from Tamil Nadu, the officials informed. The official toll in the devastating train accident has been pegged at 288 so far, with 1,000 more sustaining injuries.

A report quoted officials as saying that a total of 1,175 injured passengers were admitted to various government and private hospitals. Of these, 793 have been discharged after treatment. Currently, 382 passengers are undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals. The condition two of them is said to be critical, the report said. The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a good train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. (ANI)

