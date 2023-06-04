Left Menu

Govt may file draft papers for IREDA public offering by September: DIPAM Secretary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2023 10:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 10:51 IST
Govt may file draft papers for IREDA public offering by September: DIPAM Secretary
DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kant Pandey Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government is planning to file draft papers for an initial public offering of state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) by September, a top official said.

''We have appointed the merchant bankers and they will proceed with valuation. We should be able to file the DRHP in 3-4 months, could be by September,'' Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey told PTI.

A public sector enterprises under Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), IREDA is engaged in the financing of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects.

Last month, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the listing of IREDA through an initial public offer (IPO) to part sale the government's stake and raise funds for IREDA through the issue of fresh equity shares.

Earlier in March 2022, the government infused Rs 1,500 crore capital in IREDA, which is a non-banking finance company (NBFC).

The company posted an all-time high net profit of Rs 865 crore in 2022-23 fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
3
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023