Recyclekaro Drives India's Mineral Security with Rs 500 Crore Investment in E-Waste Innovation

In a significant move towards enhancing India's mineral security, Recyclekaro announced plans on Tuesday to inject approximately Rs 500 crore by 2030 into research infrastructure. The initiative will support talent acquisition over the next two years to boost the country's capability in e-waste recycling.

Situated in Wada, Palghar, near Mumbai, the company's newly inaugurated Rare Earths and Advanced Materials Research Centre focuses on advancing urban mining and critical material recovery. The facility, spanning five acres, aims to scale rare earth processing capabilities dramatically through R&D-driven improvements.

Recyclekaro's current infrastructure supports large-scale resource recovery, with processing capacities of 24,500 MT of e-waste and 10,000 MT of lithium-ion battery waste. The Wada Centre will drive scientific and process advancements, paving the way for a circular economy in India's urban mining landscape, the company said.

(With inputs from agencies.)