Over 20 lakh pilgrims visited Char Dham so far: Uttarakhand govt

According to the government, a maximum of 7.13 lakh pilgrims have visited Baba Kedar so far since the Yatra started on May 17, 2023.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 14:56 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 14:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In the ongoing Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, more than 20 lakh pilgrims have visited the Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri shrines so far and more than 40 lakh pilgrims have registered for the Yatra, officials said on Sunday. According to the government, a maximum of 7.13 lakh pilgrims have visited Baba Kedar so far since the Yatra started on May 17, 2023.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Police said the number of pilgrims who went on the Char Dham Yatra had crossed 15 lakh as of May 27. These included 3,12,422 from Gangotri, 2,82,857 from Yamunotri, 5,37,065 from Kedarnath, 4,39,782 from Badrinath and 8,551 from Hemkund Sahib, the government said.

On May 17, CM Dhami inaugurated the Registration Office cum Transit Camp for Char Dham Yatris in Rishikesh at a cost of about Rs 22.25 crore. On the occasion of the inauguration of the Registration Office cum Transit Camp for Char Dham Yatris, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also inspected all the works being done for the convenience of Chardham Yatris. On this occasion, he also visited the hospital, registration office, inquiry and help centre in the transit camp and reviewed all the arrangements there.

The Char Dham Yatra began on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya on April 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

