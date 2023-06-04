Delhi: Fire breaks out at Madarsa in Jagatpuri, operation underway to douse flames

A fire broke out at a Madarsa in Delhi's Jagatpuri on Sunday morning, officials said. No casualties have been reported so far.

A total of 17 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot of incident. Fire official also said that a fireman got injured due to a LPG cylinder blast at site.

As per officials, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited in the incident. (ANI)

