Delhi: Fire breaks out at Madarsa in Jagatpuri, operation underway to douse flames

No casualties have been reported so far. A total of 17 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot of incident.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 20:12 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a Madarsa in Delhi's Jagatpuri on Sunday morning, officials said. No casualties have been reported so far.

A total of 17 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot of incident. Fire official also said that a fireman got injured due to a LPG cylinder blast at site.

As per officials, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

