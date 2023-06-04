Left Menu

Russia extends oil output cut of 0.5 mln bpd until end-2024 - Novak

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-06-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 21:56 IST
Russia extends oil output cut of 0.5 mln bpd until end-2024 - Novak
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia will extend its voluntary oil production cut of 500,000 barrels per day until the end of December 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday after a meeting of OPEC+ group of leading oil producers.

The cuts will be as a precautionary measure, in coordination with the countries participating in the OPEC+ agreement, which had previously announced voluntary cuts in April, he added.

"This voluntary cut will be from the required production level, as agreed upon at the thirty-fifth ministerial meeting of OPEC Plus on June 4, 2023," Novak added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023